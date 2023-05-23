HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 63,031 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $93,221,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,049. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Trading Down 2.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $183.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.