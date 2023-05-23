HRT Financial LP Purchases New Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,092,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.21% of AutoNation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE AN opened at $134.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $158.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,754 shares of company stock valued at $26,925,568. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.