HRT Financial LP Has $9.59 Million Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,251,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1,966.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 210,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 200,008 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,422,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEP opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.75. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -352.42%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.