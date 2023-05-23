HRT Financial LP Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,750 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.