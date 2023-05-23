HRT Financial LP Has $7.41 Million Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

HRT Financial LP grew its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,403 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.13% of PDC Energy worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,407 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

PDC Energy Price Performance

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,659. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

