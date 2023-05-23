HRT Financial LP Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

HRT Financial LP grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,128 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,179,041 shares of company stock valued at $73,434,579. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 0.5 %

YUMC stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. OTR Global raised Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

