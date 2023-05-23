HRT Financial LP Has $6.91 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,539 shares of company stock worth $2,017,735 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

