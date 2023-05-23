HRT Financial LP Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,594 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.53% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 311.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 142,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

UPRO opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $51.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.