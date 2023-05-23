HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 590,408 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 590,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 652.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in KE by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.
KE Stock Performance
Shares of BEKE stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of -1.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
