HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $165.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

