HRT Financial LP Boosts Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,143 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.10% of HF Sinclair worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

