HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 410,649 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 410,649 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.17% of Range Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 72.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,383 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,929,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,091.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 614,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after acquiring an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Range Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,943.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 353,094 shares of company stock valued at $9,755,245 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.