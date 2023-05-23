HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 315,766 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 315,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

ACI stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

