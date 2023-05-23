H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Director Richard A. Johnson Buys 10,000 Shares

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,066,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 342.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 54,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

