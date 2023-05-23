Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Cut by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.35. 294,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,561. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.60.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

