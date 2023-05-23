HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million

HI (HI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. HI has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $184,731.48 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025431 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017887 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,273.07 or 1.00021151 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00417579 USD and is down -6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $221,665.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.