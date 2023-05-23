Heritage Trust Co Sells 641 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Heritage Trust Co cut its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after acquiring an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 60.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,071,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,541,000 after acquiring an additional 928,532 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.