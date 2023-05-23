Heritage Trust Co Grows Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $212.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

