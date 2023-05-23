Heritage Trust Co Buys New Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 103.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 31.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 587,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 139,514 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Iron Mountain Stock Performance
IRM stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $57.21.
Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)
- Doximity is an Overlooked Medical Ecosystem AI Play
- Key Terms You Need to Know When Trading Low-Float Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks And 1 Cheap Sector The Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Keep Floating Higher
- Can IonQ Be the Leader in Quantum Computing as a Service?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.