Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hello Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hello Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hello Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hello Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.90.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $465.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Research analysts expect that Hello Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 259,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

