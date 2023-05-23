Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Shares Acquired by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Rpo LLC’s holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 468.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSAQ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.01. 98,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,918. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Profile

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.