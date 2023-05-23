Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s previous close.

Harworth Group Price Performance

Shares of HWG stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 127.50 ($1.59). 139,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,739. The firm has a market cap of £411.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,416.67 and a beta of 0.71. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 99 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 171 ($2.13). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

