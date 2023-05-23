Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of HWG stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 127.50 ($1.59). 139,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,739. The firm has a market cap of £411.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,416.67 and a beta of 0.71. Harworth Group has a 52 week low of GBX 99 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 171 ($2.13). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
