Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $43.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $46.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 752.42%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

