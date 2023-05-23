Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 505 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,826,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,451,000 after purchasing an additional 835,600 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after acquiring an additional 651,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,659,000 after acquiring an additional 511,857 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,160,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 234,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 152.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 370,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 223,692 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.64. 258,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,468. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

