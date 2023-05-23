Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 15,644 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,644 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,882,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 338,601 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 432,084 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. 4,715,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,633,066. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

