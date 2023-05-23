Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,259 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 250,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,379. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $80.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

