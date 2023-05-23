Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20,940.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after purchasing an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after purchasing an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,982,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,457,000 after purchasing an additional 221,666 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.70. 436,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

