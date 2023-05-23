Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $662,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 145,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 152,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. 5,252,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,188,950. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

