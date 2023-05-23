Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Nelnet makes up approximately 2.2% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Nelnet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nelnet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NNI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,045. The company has a quick ratio of 55.87, a current ratio of 55.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.59 and a 200 day moving average of $93.37. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $336.72 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.