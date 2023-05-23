Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.75. The company had a trading volume of 62,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,047. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

