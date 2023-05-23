Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the period. Whelan Financial increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.04. 1,268,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,357. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.