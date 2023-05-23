Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,744 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,918.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,462,000 after buying an additional 2,569,786 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,051.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after buying an additional 1,623,900 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,299,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after buying an additional 1,187,953 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,927,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,275,000 after buying an additional 1,177,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,191,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.18. 1,006,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,573. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

