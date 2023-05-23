Grin Market Capitalization Tops $4.31 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $632,764.83 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,192.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00335321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00556381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00067501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00424901 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

