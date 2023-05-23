Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Acquires $487,982.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 243,991 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $487,982.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,943,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,886,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 23,630 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,003.10.

On Thursday, March 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 28,613 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $66,096.03.

On Friday, February 24th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 13,276 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,410.64.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 15,062 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $32,383.30.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

GEG remained flat at $2.06 during trading on Monday. 21,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a current ratio of 22.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $63.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,551,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 172.9% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,649 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.