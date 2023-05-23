Graphene Investments SAS Takes $3 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000. W.W. Grainger makes up 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $663.92. 88,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $670.91 and its 200-day moving average is $629.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

