Graphene Investments SAS Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,781,466 shares of company stock valued at $875,880,626 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.04. 5,468,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,708,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

