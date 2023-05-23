Graphene Investments SAS Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.2% of Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

