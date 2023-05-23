Graphene Investments SAS Invests $3.16 Million in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000. CDW accounts for approximately 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CDW by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in CDW by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.13. 600,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,979. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.18.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

