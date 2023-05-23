Graphene Investments SAS Invests $2.90 Million in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Bread Financial makes up approximately 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Graphene Investments SAS owned about 0.15% of Bread Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Bread Financial by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bread Financial by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 68,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,790,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Bread Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

BFH stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 133,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,495,972 shares in the company, valued at $113,163,615.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 553,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

