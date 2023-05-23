Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.28 Per Share

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.08. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Grainger Price Performance
GRI stock opened at GBX 262.60 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 202.80 ($2.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 315 ($3.92).
Grainger Company Profile
