Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.86.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
