Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOB. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.44.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $173.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $240.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Globant Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Globant by 1,068.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.