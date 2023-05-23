Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 79,690 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,690 shares during the quarter. Titan Machinery accounts for approximately 2.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 2.31% of Titan Machinery worth $20,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 225,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 57,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $793.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.