Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alithya Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181,802 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

ALYA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Alithya Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALYA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

