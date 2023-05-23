Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Raises Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Rayonier comprises 1.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 90.0% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 60,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 28,854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 3.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,389,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,822,000 after buying an additional 521,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. 89,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $42.05.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RYN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.