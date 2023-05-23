Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Genesis Land Development’s previous None dividend of $0.08.

Genesis Land Development Stock Performance

GDC opened at C$2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.99, a current ratio of 15.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.10. Genesis Land Development has a 1-year low of C$1.83 and a 1-year high of C$2.41.

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.16 million for the quarter.

Genesis Land Development Company Profile

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops a portfolio of residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

