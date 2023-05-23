Gator Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,200 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Axos Financial makes up about 3.0% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Axos Financial worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 890,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,034,000 after acquiring an additional 108,508 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,645,000 after acquiring an additional 146,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AX stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,481. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Grinberg bought 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.