GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 3.5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.37. 580,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,611,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 304.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,277,000 after purchasing an additional 145,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,276,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,587 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

