Game Creek Capital LP Sells 250 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.3% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $182.77. 1,786,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,860,699. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

