Game Creek Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE FCX traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611,515. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

